Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Livongo Health worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 120,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Livongo Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,036,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Livongo Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Livongo Health news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,880,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,005,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $686,798.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ:LVGO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. 7,168,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,594. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.33. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $45.68.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 53.73% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

