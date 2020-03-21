Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1,525.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,598 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,801,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,277,392. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

