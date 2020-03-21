Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 356.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,492 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.31.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $8.71 on Friday, reaching $68.34. 4,340,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average is $85.76. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $67.42 and a one year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.