Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 208.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,687 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

EIX stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,052,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,353. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

