Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 569,154 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 14,378,050 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $578,285,000 after buying an additional 9,132,636 shares during the last quarter. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,369,000. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,656,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,327,000. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its position in SEA by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,479,380 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $99,721,000 after buying an additional 1,055,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA boosted their price target on SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on SEA from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of SE stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,848,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,571. Sea Ltd has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.28.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 133.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.