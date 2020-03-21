Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,403 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.15.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.09. 4,711,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

