Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 425.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 123,098 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Toll Brothers worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. 4,827,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,534. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.18.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

