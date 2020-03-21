Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.62.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,122,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,190. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

