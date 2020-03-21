Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $6.36 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 116.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,229 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,172,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,722,684. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

