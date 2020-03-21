Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,017 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 781.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,367,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,879. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

