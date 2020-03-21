Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $6.95 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 162.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,129 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $7,627,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $32,164,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $368,986,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,359,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,023. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,572,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lennar from to in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Lennar from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

