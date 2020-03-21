Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) by 197.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 1.53% of Mesa Air Group worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 43,814 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at $1,542,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 58,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MESA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

MESA traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. Mesa Air Group Inc has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.11.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $184.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

