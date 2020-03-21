Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 238.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,856 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,534,000. Finally, HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,270,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $54,625.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,021.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,211 shares of company stock worth $68,783,016 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.35. 12,448,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,347,110. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Argus increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

