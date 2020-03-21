Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 986.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of LNC traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. 4,472,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

