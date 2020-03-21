Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 219.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,191,000 after buying an additional 41,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,633,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 426,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after buying an additional 113,280 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 410,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,622,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 255,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,062,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP traded down $9.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $550.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $680.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $618.39. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $452.42 and a 12 month high of $746.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.00.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.