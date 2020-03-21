Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $6.07 Million in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,069,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.85% of Atlas Air Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $136,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,145 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $69,001.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $138,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,646 shares of company stock valued at $623,027 and have sold 36,748 shares valued at $798,132. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAWW traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $22.93. 1,227,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,150. The firm has a market cap of $595.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $747.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAWW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.