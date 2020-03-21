Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $6.27 Million in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 790,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Infinera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFN traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $4.80. 3,547,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $878.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. Infinera Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $384.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.00 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Infinera Corp. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc acquired 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $13,984,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

INFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

