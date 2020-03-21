Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $6.38 Million in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 575.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $55.56. 4,068,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,267. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.97.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

