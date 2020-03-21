Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $6.42 Million in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 221,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KR shares. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Kroger from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.05.

NYSE KR traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 21,975,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,614,194. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $426,412. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

