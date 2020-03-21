Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $7.05 Million in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 145,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. 2,696,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.