Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $7.11 Million in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 277,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of nVent Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 37.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,395 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 6.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,129,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,095 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 16.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. 2,333,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,758. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVT shares. Barclays raised shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

