Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 273,131 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Moelis & Co worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MC. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 570.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 206,852 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,780,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Moelis & Co by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,419,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Co by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 79,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $2,913,034.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,011,418.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,688 shares of company stock worth $8,134,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $25.16. 1,143,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,225. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18. Moelis & Co has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.08%.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

