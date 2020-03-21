Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $5.03 Million Investment in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 173,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Chewy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,228,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,636,000 after buying an additional 1,265,802 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Chewy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,584,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Chewy by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,348,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,117,000 after buying an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Chewy by 233.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after buying an additional 911,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $34,215,000.

Get Chewy alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $110,687,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 50,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,450,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,083.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,225,000 shares of company stock worth $121,734,250 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Morgan Stanley raised Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chewy from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Chewy stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,067,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,218. Chewy Inc has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.