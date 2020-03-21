Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 178,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Artisan Partners Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,929,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,997,000 after purchasing an additional 42,155 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,202,000 after buying an additional 433,187 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,149,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,458,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,950,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 876,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,315,000 after buying an additional 33,598 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 50,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,483.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of APAM traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 755,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,528. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 180.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.87%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

