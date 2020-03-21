Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,037,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,395,000 after acquiring an additional 41,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 518,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 290,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,020,000 after purchasing an additional 117,935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,888,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN traded down $7.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.38. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.59 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

