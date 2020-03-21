Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 103,292 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 256.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,292 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CF Industries worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 289,590 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $32,793,000. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 20,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CF Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CF traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.25. 4,254,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,654. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

