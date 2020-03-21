Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 187,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,877,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,868,000 after purchasing an additional 272,658 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 252,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,707,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,066,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 82,285 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 728,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

JCI traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $24.91. 12,206,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,447,289. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

