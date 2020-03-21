Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,900 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $309.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.47.

NYSE MLM traded down $14.62 on Friday, hitting $153.62. 1,372,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

