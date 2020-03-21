Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1,013.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $219,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 498.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $205,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,671,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,584,000 after purchasing an additional 125,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.19.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $13.11 on Friday, hitting $136.61. 2,639,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,801. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $132.79 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

