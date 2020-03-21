Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 260.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 56,546 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Alaska Air Group worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. CWM LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.62.

Shares of ALK stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.56. 4,061,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,779. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

