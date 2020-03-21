Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Spotify by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,226,000 after buying an additional 2,589,054 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Spotify by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $4.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,669,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,409. Spotify has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $161.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.05.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

