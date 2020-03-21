Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 100,664 Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 100,664 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Tellurian worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tellurian by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tellurian by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 4,128,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,800,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. Tellurian Inc has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 527.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TELL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other news, Director Charif Souki sold 2,001,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $3,642,072.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,533,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,931,612.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,347,143 shares of company stock worth $34,624,239. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

