Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 329,615 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 329,615 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.09% of ADMA Biologics worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 531.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 1,062,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 146,962 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 86,078 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,331.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 410,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 225,126 shares in the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $99,998.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,623,698 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,943. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADMA stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,107,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,382. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $194.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.76. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 164.50% and a negative return on equity of 167.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Read More: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.