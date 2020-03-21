Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 7,095 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Allegiant Travel worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at $631,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at $385,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at $2,790,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President John Redmond acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,872,341.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $3.68 on Friday, hitting $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 334,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,165. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.18 and a 200 day moving average of $158.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGT. Sidoti reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

