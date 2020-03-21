Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $4.76 Million Position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,456,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 2.85% of Abeona Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,312,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,540,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,635,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,000.

In related news, Director Stefano Buono purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABEO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.13. 4,969,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $178.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABEO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

