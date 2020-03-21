Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $5.45 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $8.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,924,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,990,154. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.44 and a 200-day moving average of $136.18. The stock has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.59.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

