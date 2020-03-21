Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $6.32 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.95.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $5,286,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,189,647.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $1,970,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,156,681.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,258 shares of company stock worth $20,712,432. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded down $13.92 on Friday, hitting $166.45. 2,354,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,859. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $162.19 and a twelve month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

