Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 213,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Adient at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,060,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 915,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after acquiring an additional 536,455 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,812,000 after acquiring an additional 520,624 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,793,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,366,000 after acquiring an additional 454,929 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,941,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADNT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

Adient stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. 4,312,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,624. Adient PLC has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $807.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient PLC will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Adient news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,986.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $99,996.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,923 shares of company stock valued at $140,419. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

