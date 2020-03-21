Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,360 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Dicks Sporting Goods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,155 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. 3,208,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,031. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKS. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

