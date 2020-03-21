Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 264,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dynatrace as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,817,567 shares in the company, valued at $64,687,209.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 136,620 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $4,583,601.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 671,584 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,465 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $22.78. 5,717,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,936. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.72.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

