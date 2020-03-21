Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 149,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Huazhu Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,903,000 after purchasing an additional 524,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 496,323 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,672,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,844,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,722,000. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,630,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.72.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.16.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

