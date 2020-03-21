Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,821,000 after purchasing an additional 890,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,263,000 after purchasing an additional 632,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,991,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,553,000 after purchasing an additional 600,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,409 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,557. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.46.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,460,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

