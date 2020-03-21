Scopus Asset Management L.P. Acquires 107,498 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,498 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,498 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for about 1.3% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nike were worth $40,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.45. 15,759,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,787,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.76.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

