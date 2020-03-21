Scopus Asset Management L.P. Acquires 20,132 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Hubbell worth $17,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,944.0% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.58. 410,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,142. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.25 and its 200-day moving average is $140.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $91.25 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

