Scopus Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,046 shares during the quarter. Kirby accounts for 1.8% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 1.03% of Kirby worth $55,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kirby by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $416,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,722.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KEX traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $36.53. 652,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,035. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.37.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

