Scopus Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,910 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.85% of Harsco worth $15,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 829.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. Also, SVP Jeswant Gill acquired 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $281,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $218,568 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE HSC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,559. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $493.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.