Scopus Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 440,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $79,548,000. Union Pacific comprises 2.6% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Union Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,666,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,495. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.18 and its 200 day moving average is $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

