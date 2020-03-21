Scopus Asset Management L.P. Has $10.66 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,726 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 79,874 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 860.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.01. The stock had a trading volume of 41,315,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,690,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.93 and its 200 day moving average is $334.67. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $398.66. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.18, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

