Scopus Asset Management L.P. Has $16.02 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,698 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 44,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $8.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.63. 4,155,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,746. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.63 and its 200 day moving average is $167.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.82.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

