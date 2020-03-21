Scopus Asset Management L.P. Has $50.95 Million Stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 704,500 shares during the quarter. Match Group accounts for about 1.7% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Match Group worth $50,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.35. 4,843,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,447. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.93. Match Group Inc has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

